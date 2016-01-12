FBI not aware of connection between Ohio attacker and ISIS

The FBI said on Wednesday that the Somali-born student who carried out Monday’s car-and-knife attack at Ohio State University might have been inspired by the Islamic State (ISIS) group, but would not confirm that the group was directly responsible for the attack as it has claimed.

Law enforcement officials said that it is too soon to say the rampage that hurt 11 people was terrorism, adding they aren't aware of any direct contact between ISIS and the attacker, Ohio State student Abdul Razak Ali Artan.