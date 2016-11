21:53 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 29, 5777 , 30/11/16 Cheshvan 29, 5777 , 30/11/16 14,000 new housing units for Bet Shemesh, 60% to haredim Read more



14,000 new housing units will be constructed in the coming years in Bet Shemesh, 60% are earmarked for haredim.