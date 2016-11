21:05 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 29, 5777 , 30/11/16 Cheshvan 29, 5777 , 30/11/16 Turkey’s Erdogan says Israel restricting Muslim worship Read more



Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accused Israel of restricting Muslim worship while calling on all Muslims to protect Jerusalem.