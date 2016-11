17:57 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 29, 5777 , 30/11/16 Cheshvan 29, 5777 , 30/11/16 Auschwitz-Birkenau Foundation raises 101m euro for renovation Read more



The "Auschwitz-Birkenau Foundation" initiated a project to raise 120 million euros in order to renovate and preserve the camp's buildings.