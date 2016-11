11:29 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 29, 5777 , 30/11/16 Cheshvan 29, 5777 , 30/11/16 Regulation Law approved in committee The Knesset's Constitution, Law, and Justice Committee approved the Regulation Law after a marathon session Wednesday morning. The committee voted 8-6 in favor of the bill, which will be sent to the Knesset plenum for the second and third readings next week. Read more



