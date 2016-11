06:34 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 29, 5777 , 30/11/16 Cheshvan 29, 5777 , 30/11/16 Arab reports: Israel attacked targets in Syria Media in Syria and Lebanon reported on Wednesday morning that Israeli aircraft attacked targets in Syrian territory overnight Tuesday. Al Jazeera reported that the Israeli aircraft attacked an Syrian army outpost on the road from Damascus to Beirut. It also reported that following the attack, there were at least four powerful explosions. Syrian sources reported that the attack caused only property damage.



