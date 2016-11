Authorities believe Abdul Razak Ali Artan, who carried out Monday’s attack at the Ohio State University, was inspired by terrorist propaganda from the Islamic State (ISIS) and deceased Yemeni-American cleric Anwar al-Awlaki, enforcement sources told CNN on Tuesday.

The sources pointed to Facebook postings Artan made Monday, which referenced Awlaki, who was a leader of Al-Qaeda in Yemen, as well as the style of the attack encouraged by ISIS in a recent online magazine.