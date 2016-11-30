Acting Gush Etzion Council head: The pain is terrible

Moshe Seville, acting head of the Gush Etzion Regional Council, on Tuesday night eulogized Chen Bloch, the 10-year-old child who was killed in an accident in Tekoa.

"The pain is terrible. A loving and happy family who lost a son. I can still hear his laughter in the street with the other children and now there’s silence. Painful silence that will accompany us for a very long time. This is not the first accident I have encountered, and it's never easy but this time it was my neighbors from across the street,” said Seville.

"We at the Council and in Tekoa embrace the family, grieve with them and tomorrow will accompany Chen on his final journey. Our staff will be with members from the community and from his class and together we will hold hands at this difficult moment," he added.