00:44 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 29, 5777 , 30/11/16 Cheshvan 29, 5777 , 30/11/16 Fire breaks out in yeshiva in Jerusalem A fire broke out on Tuesday night in a building housing a yeshiva in Jerusalem’s Bayit Vegan neighborhood. Four teams of firefighters were called to the scene and were able to extinguish the flames. There were no injuries.



