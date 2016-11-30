IsraelNationalNews.com

  Cheshvan 29, 5777 , 30/11/16

Fire breaks out in yeshiva in Jerusalem

A fire broke out on Tuesday night in a building housing a yeshiva in Jerusalem’s Bayit Vegan neighborhood.

Four teams of firefighters were called to the scene and were able to extinguish the flames. There were no injuries.



