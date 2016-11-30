Danon: History tells us the Palestinians don't want a state

Israel’s Ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, on Tuesday addressed the UN General Assembly as the UN marked “International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People”, which takes place annually on November 29, the day in which the UN in 1947 approved the Partition Plan, which recommended the partition of then-Palestine into a Jewish state and an Arab state.

During “International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People”, the Palestinian Authority’s (PA) delegation to the UN initiates a special session which it uses as an annual occasion to pass a number of anti-Israel resolutions.