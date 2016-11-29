Dichter: Palestinians will lose what they already have

Chairman Avi Dichter of the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee said, Tuesday evening, "It is interesting that on the 29th of November, the day when 69 years ago the United Nations approved the partition plan which recognized the existence of a Jewish state west of the Jordan, the UN chose to mark another day - a day of solidarity with the Palestinians. What an unlucky coincidence."

Reviewing a history of Arab military losses starting with their refusal to recognize the 1947 partition plan, Dichter said, "The UN canceled its decision regarding Zionism [and racism] and UNESCO's [recent] decision [to deny non-Muslim ties to Jerusalem] will undergo a similar process. The Palestinians, who are trying to get a state through the force of terror, will lose chunk after chunk of what is already in their hands. It's with the state of Israel that they have to speak, and agree, and sign - and uphold an agreement. Telling stories and rewriting history do not yield anything."