Deri: Document an opening to send Eritreans back

Interior Minister Aryeh Deri said, Tuesday evening, that a just-revealed August 2015 letter from the Eritrean embassy may provide an opening for the return to Eritrea of 80,000 Eritreans who are in Israel illegally.

The letter said the government of Eritrea would not take any steps or measures to risk the life or freedom of those who return from Israel and, where applicable, would not be redrafted for national service. The Eritreans in Israel claim they face torture at home. Interviewed by Channel 20 Television, Deri said his ministry is waiting for a Supreme Court decision on claims that the Eritreans are seeking political asylum.