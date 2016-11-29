An earthquake measuring 4.9 on the Richter scale was recorded Tuesday evening, according to the Geophysical Institute.
The institute said there were no reports of the tremor being felt, let alone injuries or damage.
|
21:10
Reported
News BriefsCheshvan 28, 5777 , 29/11/16
Unfelt earthquake in the Gulf of Eilat
An earthquake measuring 4.9 on the Richter scale was recorded Tuesday evening, according to the Geophysical Institute.
The institute said there were no reports of the tremor being felt, let alone injuries or damage.
Last Briefs