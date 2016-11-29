IsraelNationalNews.com

In today's headlines:‏ תג בכותרות
21:10
Reported

News Briefs

  Cheshvan 28, 5777 , 29/11/16

Unfelt earthquake in the Gulf of Eilat

An earthquake measuring 4.9 on the Richter scale was recorded Tuesday evening, according to the Geophysical Institute.

The institute said there were no reports of the tremor being felt, let alone injuries or damage.



Last Briefs