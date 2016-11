20:57 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 28, 5777 , 29/11/16 Cheshvan 28, 5777 , 29/11/16 Man loses consciousness, dies in Be'er Sheva' sauna A man lost consciousness, Tuesday evening, while in a sauna on Henrietta Szold Street in Be'er Sheva'. United Hatzalah volunteers performed resuscitation but were forced to pronounce the man dead when they finished.



