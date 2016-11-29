Automatic location of calls to police switchoard

The Ministry of Public Safety issued a memorandum of law on Tuesday that determines police emergency call centers will automatically receive location data of a caller from the caller's mobile phone service. The move is intended to allow police to reach the scene of an emergency more quickly and notify other emergency services as needed.

Automatic positioning is already in place in a number of places, including the United States and the United Kingdom. Those who want to report an incident or clarify information but don't want to be located can call the non-emergency number of 110 instead of the 100 switchboard number.