The Beitar Jerusalem soccer team will face the disciplinary court of the Israel Football Association on Wednesday over racist chants by fans during and after the team's loss, Monday evening, to a team from the Israeli Arab city of Sakhnin. The fans also threw things at referees.

Beitar's owner warned the fans on Facebook before the game not to engage in racist or other provocative behavior. Sakhnin's management was not summoned for its refusal to stand during the playing of the national anthem.