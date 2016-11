18:43 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 28, 5777 , 29/11/16 Cheshvan 28, 5777 , 29/11/16 Rabbi: Couples whose ketubas burned cannnot live together Read more



The chief rabbi of Zichron Yaakov said couples whose marriage licenses were destroyed in the recent fires cannot live together until they draw up a new one. ► ◄ Last Briefs