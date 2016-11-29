Israeli soldiers and police arrested three Palestinian Authority residents in the Judean village of Beit Awwa on suspicion of the illegal manufacture and possession of weapons.
Seven improvised pipe bombs were seized and destroyed by the bomb squad.
7 pipe bombs seized in Hevron-area village
