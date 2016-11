The Magen David Adom (Red Star of David) emergency service put out a call on Tuesday for the public to donate blood. MDA cited a shortage in O positive and the negatives of A, B, and O.

Information about blood bank and blood drive locations is available on MDA's website: http://www.mdais.org/dam , the Mada Sheli Hebrew smartphone applet and telephone (03) 530 0400 (human response). Donors are advised to call ahead to be sure about changes.