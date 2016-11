Representatives of the Haifa municipality told an inter-ministry meeting on Tuesday that about 120 emergency grants have been paid to residents of the city whose homes were damaged in the recent wave of fires. Representatives of Zichron Yaakov, Halamish/Neve Tzuf and the Mateh Yehuda region told the officials they have paid advances on forthcoming aid.

The grants amount to 2,500 shekels (about $650) per resident of a damaged building.