15:25 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 28, 5777 , 29/11/16 Cheshvan 28, 5777 , 29/11/16 President of Guatemala salutes Israel President Jimmy Morales of Guatemala praised Israel on Tuesday for its international leadership. Following a meeting with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, Morales praised Netanyahu's role and invited him to visit Guatemala. Netanyahu praised Guatemala's historical support for Israel, noting that Tuesday was the 69th anniversary of the United Nations vote that paved the way for the establishment of the modern Jewish state of Israel, and that Guatemala was one of the countries that voted in favor.



► ◄ Last Briefs