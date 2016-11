11:08 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 28, 5777 , 29/11/16 Cheshvan 28, 5777 , 29/11/16 Lapid to vote against Muezzin law which 'insults Muslims' Read more



Yesh Atid head Yair Lapid will vote against the Muezzin law as he claims noise ordinances already exist and the law 'insults Muslims'. ► ◄ Last Briefs