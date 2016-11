10:08 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 28, 5777 , 29/11/16 Cheshvan 28, 5777 , 29/11/16 Senior Religious Zionist rabbis meet with Chief of Staff Read more



Senior Religious Zionist rabbis met with Chief of Staff Gadi Eizenkot to discuss the new IDF standing orders regarding mixed units. ► ◄ Last Briefs