09:30 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 28, 5777 , 29/11/16 Cheshvan 28, 5777 , 29/11/16 State recognizes 9 of the fires as terror arson Read more



The tax authorities publishes list of 9 communities which suffered from hostile acts or war damage from intentional arson attacks. ► ◄ Last Briefs