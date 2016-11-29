News Briefs

Authorities are investigating an anti-U.S. rant posted on Facebook just minutes before Monday’s attack at the Ohio State University that is believed to be linked to the suspect in the attack, Abdul Razak Ali Artan, ABC News reports.

Appearing three minutes before the beginning of the rampage that left 11 people injured, the post reads, according to the report, “I can’t take it anymore. America! Stop interfering with other countries, especially the Muslim Ummah. We are not weak. We are not weak, remember that.”