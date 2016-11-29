Syria: Claims we used chemical weapons are lies

Syria on Monday launched a blistering verbal attack on "Western" countries that have accused it of using chemical weapons in its deadly five-year conflict, dismissing the allegations as "a campaign of lies", AFP reports.

"The multitude of accusations, made in some Western circles without any tangible evidence, as to the responsibility of the Syrian government in cases of use of toxic chemicals are but a part of a coordinated and repeated campaign of lies," Syria's deputy foreign minister Faisal Muqdad charged.