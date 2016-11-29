Mualem-Refaeli: Regulation Law is the only solution

MK Shuli Mualem-Refaeli (Jewish Home) on Monday night dismissed Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit’s plan for the relocation of Amona.

"The opinion of the Attorney General speaks about the relocation of the residents of Amona to absentee property for a period of eight months in order to allow the state to legalize land for a permanent neighborhood in Shvut Rachel – which is far away from Amona. We’ve expressed our firm opposition to this solution all along and it is unacceptable even if it is presented in stages,” she said.

"The goal is the legalization of the communities in Judea and Samaria, and it will be achieved by continuing to promote the Regulation Law, which we will bring for approval in a first reading on Wednesday. Throughout the past few months I have said that the best way to legalize the communities is the Regulation Law, but if other methods are proposed that will provide a strategic solution for the settlement enterprise in general and to Amona in particular, we will support them and promote them for the sake of the normalization of the lives of the residents,” added Mualem-Refaeli.