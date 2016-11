Mohammed Dahlan, Fatah’s former security chief in Gaza and Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas’s longtime political archrival, attacked Abbas on Monday, saying he would not repeat the mistake of supporting the PA chairman’s reelection as head of Fatah.

Speaking to the French Le Monde newspaper ahead of the Fatah congress, which is scheduled to convene on Tuesday, Dahlan accused Abbas of persecuting his political opponents in an attempt to dispose of them from the ranks of Fatah.