Donald Trump on Monday was named the winner in Michigan, the last state to be awarded in the presidential election, The Hill reports.
The win gives Trump 306 electoral votes, compared with 232 for Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.
|
03:14
Reported
News BriefsCheshvan 28, 5777 , 29/11/16
Trump named winner in Michigan
Donald Trump on Monday was named the winner in Michigan, the last state to be awarded in the presidential election, The Hill reports.
The win gives Trump 306 electoral votes, compared with 232 for Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.
Last Briefs