Amona residents: Mandelblit's plan is ridiculous and degrading

The residents of the town of Amona responded on Monday night to Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit’s legal opinion calling for a temporary relocation of the town.

"The outline offered by Mandelblit is not a solution for the residents of Amona at all. This outline is ridiculous and degrading and was suggested by a person who does not see in front of his eyes the dozens of families and hundreds of children who built a life here for twenty years. We are not objects that can be thrown around every few months. We will not be uprooted from our home only to be thrown again from the same place eight months later, into the unknown,” they said.

"The public will not tolerate the destruction of Amona, as evidenced by the call of all the rabbis of religious Zionism. There are only two possibilities: Enacting the Regulation Law which will prevent a terrible injustice or forced evictions and pain for hundreds of Jews, an eviction that the Prime Minister and his ministers will be held accountable for. Amona will not fall again."