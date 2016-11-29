News Briefs

Officials in the Christian Action Network and the Clarion Project have been warned to be "on alert," as a Pakistani-rooted jihadist group in the U.S. prepares to defend against anticipated raids by the incoming Trump Administration.

The jihadist organization, known as Muslims of America (MOA), has been instructed by its spiritual leader in Pakistan, Sheikh Jilani, to take measures against the expected raids on its some 22 compounds. These including having all unarmed members obtain firearms, licenses and hunting permits in order to resist the expected Trump Administration offensives.