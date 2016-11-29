Smotrich: A-G put and end to the 'absentee property' solution

MK Bezalel Smotrich (Jewish Home) responded on Monday evening Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit’s solution to temporarily move the residents of Amona to “absentee property”.

"The opinion issued by the Attorney General tonight puts an end to the solution of absentee property which stood at the Attorney General’s doorstep for a year," he said.

"The residents of Amona will not agree, and rightfully so, to a temporary solution that will ultimately result in them being expelled from their homes. The aim of this legal opinion is to spread a smoke screen and remove the regulation law from the agenda," added Smotrich.