00:12
  Cheshvan 28, 5777 , 29/11/16

One week later: Firefighters resume normal work routine

Shimon Ben Ner, Acting Commissioner of the Fire and Rescue Commission, officially announced on Monday evening that after an assessment of the situation, the firefighting services will resume their normal work as of Tuesday morning.

With the announcement, Ben Ner ended the state of emergency that has been in effect over the last week as firefighters battled the forest fires that raged across Israel. The last of the reservists who were summoned for the purpose of assisting in putting out the fires will be discharged on Tuesday.



