23:45 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 27, 5777 , 28/11/16 Cheshvan 27, 5777 , 28/11/16 Soccer: Bnei Sakhnin defeats Beiter Jerusalem The Bnei Sakhnin soccer team on Monday evening defeated Beitar Jerusalem by a score of 1-0. The game, which was played at Teddy stadium in Jerusalem, was part of the 11th week of the Israeli Premier League.



► ◄ Last Briefs