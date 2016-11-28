IsraelNationalNews.com

In today's headlines:‏ תג בכותרות
23:45
Reported

News Briefs

  Cheshvan 27, 5777 , 28/11/16

Soccer: Bnei Sakhnin defeats Beiter Jerusalem

The Bnei Sakhnin soccer team on Monday evening defeated Beitar Jerusalem by a score of 1-0.

The game, which was played at Teddy stadium in Jerusalem, was part of the 11th week of the Israeli Premier League.



Last Briefs