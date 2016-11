23:01 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 27, 5777 , 28/11/16 Cheshvan 27, 5777 , 28/11/16 Arizona teens put swastikas on cupcakes at Jewish friend’s party Read more



Teens at a Jewish girl’s birthday party in Arizona reportedly decorated cupcakes with swastika symbols, saying they did it to “be funny.” ► ◄ Last Briefs