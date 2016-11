22:03 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 27, 5777 , 28/11/16 Cheshvan 27, 5777 , 28/11/16 Barak: PM's nationalist obsession threatens the future Former prime minister Ehud Barak continued his attacks against Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Monday evening. Speaking at a public event, Barak said, "The nationalistic obsession of right-wing leaders - led by Netanyahu - is today's central threat to Israel's future. This requires repair, and repair begins in every home. I'd like a mass movement blossom among us which will call to change the country."



