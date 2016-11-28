A Monday report by Haaretz claims Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman are acting to prevent the passage of the Regulation Law for Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria.
20:52
News BriefsCheshvan 27, 5777 , 28/11/16
Report: Netanyahu and Liberman against Regulation Law
A Monday report by Haaretz claims Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman are acting to prevent the passage of the Regulation Law for Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria.
