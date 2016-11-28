IsraelNationalNews.com

  Cheshvan 27, 5777 , 28/11/16

Ohio State: Incident was a car attack and stabbing

The public safety director for Ohio State University said, Monday afternoon that the attack consisted of a man hitting people with a vehicle and stabbing others. Originally it was described as a shooting but the gunshots in question may have come from law enforcement officers who reacted quickly to the attack.

A campus officer shot the attacker to death. No other suspects were found. Nine people were hospitalized, one of them critically, including a person who followed instructions to hide. The investigation continues.



