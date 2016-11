The United Hatzalah organization reports two people were killed, Monday evening, when a car hit a horse between the Samarian Jewish community of Barkan and the entrance to Kiryat Natafim from Highway 505.

Hatzalah volunteers pronounced the victims dead at the scene. One was the driver of the car. The other was the rider of the horse. A third victim was evacuated in serious condition by the Palestinian Authority's Red Crescent emergency service.