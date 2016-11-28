JPPI: Israel should consider changes to Law of Return

The Jewish People Policy Institute issued its 2016 Structured Jewish World Dialogue on Monday. The report says there is "a remarkable consensus among engaged Jews regarding the need for the Jewish world to be inclusive and welcoming toward all those who seek to participate in Jewish life and maintain selective communal norms when necessary for practical or symbolic reasons."

Among the headlines of the report:

"Due to demographic and social changes, the Israeli government may need to consider changes to the Law of Return."

"Most Jews do not want rabbis to determine who is Jewish. Self-definition and community were by far the front-running choices as who should decide on an individual’s Jewishness among survey participants."