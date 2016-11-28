Muezzin Law to get its 1st reading on Wednesday

A bill to ban the use of loudspeakers for the call to prayer at mosques between the hours of 11pm and 7am is scheduled to receive its first reading in the Knesset on Wednesday.

The measure's sponsor, MK Moti Yogev said, Monday, that "The law is designed to prevent serious disturbances to the sleep of many citizens, Jews and Muslims alike, as a result of the noise using the public address system with an emphasis on early morning and night. There's no desire to harm the believers, only to protect the sleep of citizens."