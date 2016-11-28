Media in the United States report that a shooter who wounded eight people at the Ohio State University has been eliminated after wounding eight people, one of them critically.
Another shooter may be at large.
|
18:06
Reported
News BriefsCheshvan 27, 5777 , 28/11/16
Report: Ohio State University shooter killed
Media in the United States report that a shooter who wounded eight people at the Ohio State University has been eliminated after wounding eight people, one of them critically.
Another shooter may be at large.
Last Briefs