Terrorists threw rocks at two buses that traveled, Monday evening, between the Judean city of Efrat and the nearby T-intersection.
No injuries were reported but the windshield of one of the buses was damaged.
News BriefsCheshvan 27, 5777 , 28/11/16
Buses stoned in the Efrat area
