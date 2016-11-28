IsraelNationalNews.com

In today's headlines:‏ תג בכותרות
17:43
Reported

News Briefs

  Cheshvan 27, 5777 , 28/11/16

Buses stoned in the Efrat area

Terrorists threw rocks at two buses that traveled, Monday evening, between the Judean city of Efrat and the nearby T-intersection.

No injuries were reported but the windshield of one of the buses was damaged.



Last Briefs