16:08 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 27, 5777 , 28/11/16 Cheshvan 27, 5777 , 28/11/16 Rabbi Karim to be sworn in as IDF chief Rabbi Thursday Read more



Rabbi Eyal Karim will be sworn in as the new Chief Rabbi of the IDF this coming Thursday, the petition against him was withdrawn. ► ◄ Last Briefs