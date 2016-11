16:07 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 27, 5777 , 28/11/16 Cheshvan 27, 5777 , 28/11/16 German court upholds conviction of former Auschwitz guard, 95 Read more



Germany’s highest federal court upheld the conviction of 95-year-old former Auschwitz guard Oskar Groening for being an accessory to murder. ► ◄ Last Briefs