Delay sought in Knesset discussion of Regulation Law

Members of the opposition on the Knesset Constitution, Law and Justice Committee have written a letter to Knesset Speaker Yuli-Yoel Edelstein, seeking a delay in Tuesday's committee vote on a bill to normalize the status of unrecognized Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria.

The letter claims the security and political-diplomatic consequences of the measure have not been discussed. It also noted the absence of some members to attend the Sderot Conference on Society. If the committee clears the legislation for its first reading, the reading is scheduled to take place on Wednesday.