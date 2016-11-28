12:56 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 27, 5777 , 28/11/16 Cheshvan 27, 5777 , 28/11/16 3 soldiers mistakenly enter Tulkarem, none wounded Palestinian police accompanied out 3 IDF soldiers who had mistakenly entered Tulkarem after a navigational error. The soldiers have been brought into the hands of the IDF and the civil administration, in good health.



► ◄ Last Briefs