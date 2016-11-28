A fire broke out in a Haifa restaurant, apparently due to burning oil, Ma'ariv reported.
Firefighters are working at the scene. Initial reports indicate that customers were evacuated without injury.
News BriefsCheshvan 27, 5777 , 28/11/16
Fire in Haifa restaurant, no injuries
