Minister of Finance Moshe Kahlon and Head of the Tax Authority Moshe Asher arrived this morning at the community of Nataf in the Jerusalem hills to assess from up close the damage caused by arson.

"As we said yesterday, places where arson was willfully committed will be treated as victims of hostility. The state will stand by them and compensate them fully, of course, according to existing restrictions and protocols."

"We will not abandon anybody," Kahlon said.