Egypt on Sunday denied Arab media reports that it had a military presence in Syria.
"These claims only exist in the imagination of those who promote them," the foreign ministry said in a statement quoted by AFP.
News BriefsCheshvan 27, 5777 , 28/11/16
Egypt denies it has a military presence in Syria
