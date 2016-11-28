05:46 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 27, 5777 , 28/11/16 Cheshvan 27, 5777 , 28/11/16 Egypt denies it has a military presence in Syria Egypt on Sunday denied Arab media reports that it had a military presence in Syria. "These claims only exist in the imagination of those who promote them," the foreign ministry said in a statement quoted by AFP. Read more



